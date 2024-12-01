Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLRK remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solera National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

