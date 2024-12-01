SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 5859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.