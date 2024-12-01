Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

