Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

SPOT stock opened at $476.96 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $179.66 and a 12-month high of $489.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.30 and its 200 day moving average is $350.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

