SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

