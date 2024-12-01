Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,790,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 25,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
