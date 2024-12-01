StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.74. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.