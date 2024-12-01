Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 897,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,869.3 days.

Straumann Stock Up 1.1 %

SAUHF traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $126.09. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. Straumann has a 12-month low of $115.11 and a 12-month high of $175.10.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

