Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 897,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,869.3 days.
Straumann Stock Up 1.1 %
SAUHF traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $126.09. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. Straumann has a 12-month low of $115.11 and a 12-month high of $175.10.
About Straumann
