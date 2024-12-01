Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

SU opened at C$55.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.37. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$58.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.32.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

