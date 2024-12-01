TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

AXS stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after buying an additional 318,784 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after buying an additional 157,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.