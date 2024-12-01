Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tetra Tech by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 451,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 313,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

