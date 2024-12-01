The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 223,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,259. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.