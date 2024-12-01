The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

TSE:CWL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

