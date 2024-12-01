The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
TSE:CWL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
About Caldwell Partners International
