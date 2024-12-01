The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $337.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

