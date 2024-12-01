The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,869 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $29,894.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,884,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,957.62. This represents a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

