The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $42.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GS opened at $608.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $340.09 and a 52-week high of $612.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.63.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
