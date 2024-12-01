The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $429.13 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.59 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

