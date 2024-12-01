The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Real Good Food Price Performance
Shares of RGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Real Good Food Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Real Good Food
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.