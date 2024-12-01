The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

