The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.36 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
