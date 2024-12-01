The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.36 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

