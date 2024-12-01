Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and traded as high as $29.71. Themes US Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 102 shares.
Themes US Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $891,294.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.07.
