Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
THMG stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thunder Mountain Gold
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.