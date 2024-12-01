Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

