Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,111,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,960.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,311,000 after buying an additional 120,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,696,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,778,000. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,933,294. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $386.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.68. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

