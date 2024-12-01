Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.