Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.