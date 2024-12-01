Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
About Toro Energy
