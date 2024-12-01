Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.51 and a 200 day moving average of $344.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $409.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.