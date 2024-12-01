Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

