Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 339.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.57 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.68. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

