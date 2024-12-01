Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.