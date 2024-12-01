Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $6,387,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.1% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 542.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after buying an additional 677,139 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.