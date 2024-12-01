Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $100.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

