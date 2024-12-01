Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.33% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 53,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 111.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $30,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,801.40. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,546 shares of company stock worth $665,325. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

