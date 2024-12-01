Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

