Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,010 shares during the quarter. Trailblazer Merger Co. I comprises 0.3% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.93% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trailblazer Merger Co. I

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391.60. This trade represents a 98.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Down 0.2 %

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $11.11 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

