Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Trifecta Gold

In other news, Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,022.90. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

