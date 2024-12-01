True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3,061.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Morton Community Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 868.8% during the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,112,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $62,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

