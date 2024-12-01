True Wealth Design LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after acquiring an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,015,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,722,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

