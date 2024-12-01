True Wealth Design LLC Has $61,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after buying an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after buying an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,470.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,396,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

