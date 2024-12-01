True Wealth Design LLC Invests $59,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.