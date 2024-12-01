Truist Financial Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $227.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $233.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

