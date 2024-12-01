U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

