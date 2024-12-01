UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $194.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $194,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.02 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

