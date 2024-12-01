UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 377.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.82% of SBA Communications worth $213,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.33. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.