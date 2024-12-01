Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $17.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $205.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

