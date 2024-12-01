Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264,708 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,789,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,685,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

