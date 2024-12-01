Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in November

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

