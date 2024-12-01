Valley Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

