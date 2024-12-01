Valley Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.3% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $605.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $606.32. The company has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

