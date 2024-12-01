VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Short Interest Up 28.5% in November

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,607,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,099. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

