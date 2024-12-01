Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 87,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 57,287 shares.The stock last traded at $100.77 and had previously closed at $100.68.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

